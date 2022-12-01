Rawalpindi reflections and a birthday celebration – Thursday’s sporting social
Alan Shearer also recalled a special goal.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.
Cricket
England set some records.
Jonny Bairstow got some shut eye.
Stuart Broad gave his dad some grief.
Jos Buttler was excited.
Football
Practice makes perfect!
Controversial!
Rio Ferdinand gave Pablo Zabaleta an open goal.
Alan Shearer remembered a belter!
Neil Warnock had a laugh.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.