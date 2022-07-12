Jonny Brownlee pulls out of Commonwealth Games due to fractured wrist
Brownlee sustained elbow and wrist injuries in a crash in Leeds a month ago.
Jonny Brownlee has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games after failing to recover in time from a fractured wrist.
The 32-year-old would have been a big medal hope for England in the individual triathlon and mixed relay but will not make it to the start line in Sutton Park.
Brownlee broke his elbow in a bike crash during the Leeds round of the World Triathlon Championship Series a month ago but has since learned he damaged his wrist as well.
Brownlee wrote on Instagram: “I’m gutted to announce that I won’t be racing in the Commonwealth Games.
“I have been struggling with my wrist since my crash in Leeds and a recent scan revealed I have a scaphoid fracture. I have no other option than to wear a cast for 4 weeks.
“Home games don’t come around very often and I gave everything to be there and fit to race. After a month of suffering on the turbo I ran out of time and luck!
“I will be supporting Team England all the way. I wish all athletes the best of luck! Enjoy racing in front of an amazing home crowd, it’s a massive honour!”
Brownlee has three Commonwealth medals – an individual silver and relay gold from Glasgow in 2014 and a relay silver from Gold Coast four years ago.
New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde, who went on to win in Leeds and will be taking part in Birmingham, apologised for causing the crash.
Individual Olympic silver medallists Alex Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown will lead English hopes at this summer’s Games.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.