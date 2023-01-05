Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fond farewell to Klich but bonjour Benoit at Blues – Thursday’s sporting social

There were also emotional goodbyes for Christian Fuchs and Jordan Nobbs.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 05 January 2023 18:17
Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich waves goodbye
Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich waves goodbye
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5.

Football

Mateusz Klich said goodbye to Leeds.

Recommended

Chelsea welcomed new recruit Benoit Badiashile.

World Cup winner Emi Martinez got a warm reception as Aston Villa drew with Wolves.

Wilfried Zaha was hurting.

Allan Saint-Maximin was thankful.

Leicester wished Christian Fuchs a happy retirement.

As did Charlotte, his final stop as a player.

Jordan Nobbs said an emotional goodbye to Arsenal.

Colin Bell was remembered.

Not a bad signing.

Darts

Michael Smith was granted his wish.

Cricket

Game recognise game.

That’s one way to get rid of the old ball.

American Football

The Buffalo Bills shared a welcome update on safety Damar Hamlin after his on-field cardiac arrest.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in