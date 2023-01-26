Jump to content

Man Utd enjoy League Cup semi-final first-leg win – Thursday’s sporting social

Jose Mourinho celebrated his 60th birthday.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 26 January 2023 18:20
Manchester United celebrate against Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.

Football

Manchester United were enjoying the morning after their League Cup semi-final first-leg win.

Jose Mourinho turned 60.

Tottenham were also marking a special day.

Cricket

KP dropped in at England training.

Jofra Archer got in touch with Stuart Broad.

Joe Root has come of age.

Tennis

Andy Murray had a laugh at himself.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to a racing weekend.

As were DC and Mika Hakkinen.

Alex Albon was building sandcastles.

Happy 33rd birthday Sergio Perez.

