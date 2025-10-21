Fabio Wardley aims to gain after Joseph Parker missed out on Oleksandr Usyk bout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British heavyweight Fabio Wardley knows it is “harsh luck” that Joseph Parker has missed out on a shot at Oleksandr Usyk, but aims to benefit on Saturday night.

WBO mandatory challenger Parker (36-3, 24KOs) has put together an impressive six-fight winning streak to go top of the queue for another world title fight, only to be left frustrated.

Parker was set to take on Daniel Dubois for the IBF belt in February only for his opponent to fall ill and, despite undisputed world heavyweight champion Usyk being ordered to fight him in March, no bout has materialised.

Yet, Auckland-born Parker, who lost his WBO belt to Anthony Joshua in 2018, has not kicked up a fuss.

Instead Parker has accepted the challenge of putting his mandatory challenger status on the line at O2 Arena against Wardley (19-0-1, 18KOs), who has only fought 20 times but passed every hurdle put in his path.

“From his perspective – and anybody in his shoes – it would be harsh luck, isn’t it? He’s knocked over every task in front of him,” Wardley said.

“He’s kept grafting into that top row of the division and at the end of his opportunities, he didn’t get the shot, then he has to fight me to get another shot at it and go fight Usyk. Look, he isn’t having the smoothest ride of it.

“Credit to him, he’s not crying about it, he’s not making a big deal, he’s got his head down and just wants to keep fighting.

“When I take a second to look at it, I’ve said a few weeks ago, when Parker won his world title, or he was a world champion, I hadn’t even started professional boxing yet.

“I was still doing the white-collar circuit, I wasn’t a professional boxer. I’d only been boxing a few years. It’s a funny one.

“To watch that, watch him go. I remember sitting in the pub watching the AJ fight, which he lost and however many years later, we’re now fighting.”

Wardley played out a lifelong dream in June when he delighted a sold-out crowd at Portman Road with a 10th-round stoppage of Justis Huni.

Huni had been ahead on the judges scorecards, but Ipswich fan Wardley used the energy of the “12th man” to produce a knock-out of the year contender and plans to do the same at O2 Arena on Saturday.

Wardley added: “Obviously it was in a football stadium so with that train of thought, they were like the 12th man in that sense of the extra boost, noise and cheer to get behind me.

“It was constant and I felt like the place was vibrating all the way through. It is a tricky balance and something I’ve learned from other fights.

“Don’t get me wrong, they are a fantastic benefit when they are on your side and backing you, but you also have to have a bit of patience and not get carried away.

“With the Frazer (Clarke) first fight, where the crowd were behind me in certain moments, I was letting them gee me on and encourage me in certain situations too much.

“I just started throwing punches and playing to the crowd in a sense, so it is a delicate balance of using them at the right times and right moments.”