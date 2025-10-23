Joseph Parker believes he is ‘a different level’ to Fabio Wardley ahead of clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker believes he is a different level to Fabio Wardley and promised to “smash him” ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight clash at O2.

Parker has been first in line for the WBO belt of undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for months and Queensberry promoter Frank Warren confirmed at Thursday’s press conference, the winner this weekend would face the undefeated Ukrainian.

Wardley was taking his first tentative steps into the sport via white-collar boxing when Parker was world champion in 2016 and despite an impressive resume since the British fighter turned professional, his 33-year-old opponent claimed to be a step up.

Asked what level Wardley is, Parker told a press conference: “You will see.

“You will see on Saturday night. I don’t really want to explain it in words, I want to explain with actions.

“For me this is all or nothing. I am not thinking about losing this one. I want to win and move onto the next fight.

“I respect my opponent and what he has done in his career and how he has prepared for this fight, but I am a different level to be honest.

“I’ll show that on Saturday.”

Wardley retained his composure in front of Parker but acknowledged the enormity of the occasion after his unexpected 10th-round stoppage of Justis Huni earned him this enormous opportunity.

“Massive night coming up on Saturday, massive for the pair of us on this table and massive for me at this stage of my career,” Wardley admitted.

“It obviously is the biggest fight of my career and biggest fight of my life.

“So far so good for me, every time I step up, I rise to the occasion and rise to the challenge. Certainly it will be no different.”

Parker, who is on a six-fight winning streak and trains out of Dublin with Andy Lee, promised he was only approaching his peak years after past failures against British trio Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce.

“I’m only getting into my prime now,” Parker claimed.

“Credit to Wardley for taking this fight, but it’s the wrong time because I’m going to smash him.”