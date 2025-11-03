Josh Allen leads Buffalo Bills to victory over Kansas City Chiefs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21.

The Bills, who have lost to the Chiefs in the playoffs in four of the last five season, survived a late scare to improve to 6-2.

Matt Prater’s late field goal struck an upright and Patrick Mahomes, who had engineered a fourth-quarter scoring drive from fourth and 17 to cut a 28-13 deficit, was unable to find receivers in the end zone with two long-range shots during the remaining 22 seconds.

The loss drops the Chiefs to 5-4 and third place in the AFC West while the win leaves the Bills a game behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

The Patriots landed a sixth successive win in a tight 24-23 victory against Atlanta Falcons and are tied for the best record in the NFL after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-20 courtesy of two Jaylen Warren touchdowns.

Denver Broncos are also 7-2 after they also extended their winning streak to six with 11 straight points in a comeback 18-15 triumph at Houston Texans.

Cam Little broke an NFL record for the longest field goal, finding the target from 68 yards as the Jacksonville Jaguars edged out the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in overtime. The Raiders failed to connect on a two-point conversion attempt which would have won the game.

Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns, two of them to Davante Adams, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the struggling New Orleans Saints 34-10.

Colston Loveland scored a 58-yard touchdown with just 17 seconds remaining to fire Chicago Bears to a 47-42 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Loveland caught Caleb Williams’ pass in the final moments of a thrilling encounter before seeing off Jordan Battle’s tackle and racing into the end zone.

Ryan Fitzgerald’s field goal from 49 yards with the last kick of the game allowed Carolina Panthers to land a shock 16-13 win against the Green Bay Packers.

JJ McCarthy threw for two touchdowns and crossed for another in a 27-24 triumph for the Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers secured a 27-20 win over Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers enjoyed a 34-24 victory over the New York Giants.