Josh Navidi to return for Wales in Six Nations clash with France
Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week following a shoulder injury.
Flanker Josh Navidi has been recalled to the Wales team in a reshaped back-row for Friday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France.
Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week after five months out because of a shoulder injury, while he has not played Test rugby for almost a year.
But he will pack down alongside Taulupe Faletau at number eight, with Seb Davies handed blindside flanker duties.
