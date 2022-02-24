Josh Taylor relishing defending world titles in front of packed house

Josh Taylor will feel “more alive and more electric” when he steps out to a packed OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday night to take on challenger Jack Catterall.

The 31-year-old undisputed and unbeaten world champion from Prestonpans has not performed in front of a proper boxing crowd for well over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taylor unified all four junior welterweight belts with a convincing decision over the previously undefeated Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May 2021 in front of a restricted attendance, and in September 2020 he beat Apinun Khongsong behind closed doors at the York Hall, London.

Previous to that was a victory over Regis Prograis at the O2 Arena in London in October 2019 and this weekend he fights in front of home fans for the first time in almost three years against 28-year-old Englishman Catterall.

And the Scotsman is relishing the prospect of an enthusiastic support at the Glasgow venue, whose capacity is around 14,000, and which is all but sold out.

Taylor told the PA news agency: “I will be more fired up, more alive and more electric, more butterflies in the stomach, that little bit of nerves that you need to keep you on your toes.

Josh Taylor will defend his titles in Glasgow on Saturday night (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

“It hasn’t really been like that in the last couple of years because I haven’t been fighting in front of anybody. I boxed in the York Hall and defended my title, mandatory and it was really hard to get up for it.

“There was about 20 people in the hall, officials, paramedics and boxers fighting in the show and that was it.

“My belts were still on the line but walking out for the ring entrance, it didn’t feel like a fight, it felt like a televised sparring match and it was hard to get up for it.

“The same with the fight in Vegas, it was hard to get up for it but at the same time it was quite easy because it was my big shot.

“Having this buzz of this arena, it keeps me alive and I can’t wait.”

Taylor, whose record is 18-0-0, had plenty to say to Catterall, also unbeaten with a record of 26-0-0, as the two boxers faced off for the cameras following a media conference in the SEC in Glasgow.

The Scot said: “I was saying I was hoping he is ready for the fight on Saturday, that I can’t see a way he beats me.

“I was asking how he was going to beat me, obviously he is not going to say but I know the tactics he is going to bring on and it is not going to be enough.

“I know he is nervous, he is obviously trying to match what I was saying but I know he is nervous.

“There are four belts up for grabs but they are staying here in Scotland. There is absolutely no way they are going anywhere.”