Josh Taylor: I am ready to make my mark on boxing history

Josh Taylor insists he has left no stone unturned as he seeks to make boxing history on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Scot, who has unified the light-welterweight division, looks to become the first Briton in the four-belt era to become undisputed world champion when he fights Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas.

Unbeaten Taylor (17-0, 13KOs) holds the WBA and IBF titles, while WBC and WBO champion Ramirez boasts a similarly flawless record.

The man from Prestonpans believes the work he has done in the lead-up to the fight has been of the highest quality and he aims to bring all four titles back to Scotland.

“This fight means the world to me, it speaks for itself,” he said at the pre-fight media conference.

“To be the first person in the four-belt era in Scotland and from the UK, it is a massive piece of history.

“It puts my name in the history books as one of Scotland’s best ever fighters and it’s a real honour and motivation for me to do this.

“I’m in this game to be the best and fight the best and leave my mark on boxing history.

“That’s why I’ve trained so hard for this fight and been away from home for about six months.

“I’ve dedicated my whole adult life to the sport for this moment in time. I’m so confident, it’s just unbelievable.

“I know I’ve done everything right and to the best of my ability. I can’t wait to get in there.

“It’s a massive fight for Jose as well, he has the opportunity to become the first American/Mexican to do it as well, create history, so it is a massive fight for the two of us and it is a great fight for boxing. It’s a great match-up.”

Taylor has long been aware of Ramirez and has plenty of respect for the 28-year-old from California but stressed that will end when the first bell rings.

He said: “I respect every fighter that jumps in the ring. You’ve got to respect Jose Ramirez.

“He’s 26-0, he’s a unified champion and he’s beat everyone that’s been in front of him. You don’t become unified world champion for no reason, he’s a very good fighter.

“I’ve said it all along, I highly respect the man. He’s a great champion and a great person.

“But on Saturday night as soon as that first bell goes, it’s all out the window.”

Ramirez will ignore his underdog tag.

He said: “This is the biggest fight of my career and I was very motivated to train like the underdog, even if I was the favourite.

“But that doesn’t matter. Odds makers, people’s opinions are not going to help me, they are not going to help Josh. I am just grateful for this opportunity.”