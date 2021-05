The 2020-21 Premier League season was brought to a close on Sunday as Roy Hodgson bid farewell to Crystal Palace and Leicester missed out on the Champions League on the final day for a second time.

Away from football, American golfer Phil Mickelson and Scottish boxer Josh Taylor both made history while Max Verstappen took the plaudits at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend:

Manchester City were able to get their hands on the Premier League trophy after a 5-0 win over Everton (PA Wire)

It was also farewell to Sergio Aguero after he signed off from his time at Manchester City with two more goals (PA Wire)

Roy Hodgson also departed Premier League football for what is expected to be the last time after defeat at Liverpool was the 73-year-old's last game in charge of Crystal Palace (Paul Ellis/PA) (PA Wire)

Leicester's 4-2 loss at home to Tottenham saw them miss out on a top four finish with Gareth Bale scoring twice (PA Wire)

Leeds supporters' watched Premier League football at Elland Road again for the first time in 17 years and witnessed a comfortable 3-1 win over West Brom with Patrick Bamford on target (PA Wire)

St Johnstone clinched a cup double after Shaun Rooney scored the only goal at Hampden Park to beat Hibernian 1-0 in the Scottish Cup Fina (PA Wire)

Hibs fan Josh Taylor was able to forget their cup final defeat by scoring a unanimous points win over Jose Ramirez to become Scotland's first undisputed world champion for 50 years and only the fifth person to simultaneously hold all titles since the four-belt era officially began in 2004 (AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was victorious at the Monaco Grand Prix to take the lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One drivers' standings (AP)

Fans were back at Twickenham for the European Challenge Cup final between Leicester Tigers and Montpellier (PA Wire)

It was ultimately disappointment for the majority of the 10,000 spectators in attendance on Friday and Leicester, who lost 18-17 to Montpellier (PA Wire)

A day later more fans were present at Twickenham to watch Toulouse win a fifth Heineken Champions Cup title, this time with a 22-17 triumph over French rivals La Rochelle (PA Wire)

Luis Suarez celebrates with Atletico Madrid fans on Saturday after his winning goal at Real Valladolid clinched the LaLiga title on the final day of the season (AP)

Robert Lewandowski scored his 41st league goal of the season in Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Augsburg to break Gerd Muller record of most goals in a Bundesliga campaign (AP)

Burak Yilmaz and Renato Sanches celebrate during Lille's title-clinching victory at Angers in Ligue 1 (AP)