WBO light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor faces Tefimo Lopez at MSG on June 10

WBO light-welterweight champion Josh Taylor’s title defence against Teofimo Lopez will take place at Madison Square Garden on June 10.

Taylor was ordered to defend his belt against former unified lightweight champion Lopez by the WBO in February after a proposed rematch with Jack Catterall had to be postponed.

A torn plantar fascia tendon in Taylor’s heel saw his scheduled March 4 bout in Glasgow with Catterall fall through and confirmation of where his next bout will take place occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning by his promotion company Top Rank.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said: “This is a super fight on both sides of the pond, the junior welterweight king in Josh Taylor stepping up against the young, dynamic Teofimo Lopez.

“I cannot wait for these two supreme talents to step into the Madison Square Garden ring. It’s going to be a special night.”

Taylor extended his perfect professional record to 19 wins with a controversial points victory over fellow Briton Catterall last February to retain his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF crowns.

While Taylor was given the nod by a split decision, many observers felt Catterall had done enough to get the verdict.

Taylor has since vacated his WBC, WBA and IBF titles with rival Catterall recently signing with Matchroom Boxing and expected to return to the ring next month.

Lopez, meanwhile, has won his last two fights since moving up to 140lbs after dropping his WBA, WBO and IBF titles to George Kambosos Jr in 2021 in a shock defeat.