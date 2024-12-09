Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former New York Yankees fielder Juan Soto stunned the baseball world this weekend by reportedly agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million contract with the club’s crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

The staggering contract is largest in U.S. pro baseball history, with one columnist warning that the Mets’ ability to ink such deals, thanks to funding from billionaire hedge fund investor and team owner Steve Cohen, might “break” the sport altogether.

According to the deal’s fine print, the total sum could climb even higher than $765 million.

The contract includes an opt-out provision after five seasons. But the Mets can void the clause after the 2029 season, providing they bump up the annual payout on the contract from $51 million to $55 million. That would bring the total value of the contract to $805 million, notes to MLB.com.

Taken with Soto’s estimated $80.1 million in career earnings so far playing for the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, and Yankees since his 2018 debut, the new contract could one day help Soto become a baseball billionaire.

Soto already appeared to be setting the stage for a financial windfall before the Mets deal was reported. As rivals sought to woo the 26-year-old free agent in November, he starred in an ad for Celsius energy drink, in which he announced he was joining their team, a spoof on big-league signing announcements.

Juan Soto deal marks latest high-profile investment in Mets from billionaire owner Steve Cohen ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Juan Soto smartly using his free agency to fuel an endorsement,” Sportico editor Scott Sochnick wrote in praise of the move.

Sportico estimated that in 2024, Soto earned $3 million from his endorsements with Under Armor, Wilson, Sorare, New Era, and Topps.

The bilingual Dominican slugger has a large following on social media, with approximately 1.75 million followers across Instagram, X and TikTok.

Observers believe that Soto’s on-field performance will drive the kind of profits and fan enthusiam to justify the expense to the Mets. In six seasons, he’s already won a World Series with the Nats and led the Yankees to the American League pennant in 2024.

“If they’re winning consistently” the Soto contract “can pay for itself,” Dennis Mannion, former president and CEO of the Dodgers, toldThe New York Post ahead of the Mets deal.

Outside of his eye-popping contracts, Soto appears to have maintained more modest investments, at least by pro athlete standards.

In 2023, he sold a $1.1 million home in Virginia, according to Realtor.com.