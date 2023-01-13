Judd Trump rallies from behind to beat Barry Hawkins into Masters semi-finals

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Judd Trump escaped from the jaws of defeat to beat Barry Hawkins and book his place in the semi-final of the Masters.

The 2019 champion trailed Hawkins 5-4 in their best-of-11 last-eight encounter at Alexandra Palace.

But Trump, who earlier matched the highest break of the week with a 143, delivered a clearance of 107 in the 10th frame to set up a decider.

Hawkins was first to get among the balls, but Trump required just one opportunity to take a tense finale with a break of 81, securing his sixth semi-final spot.

The 33-year-old will face either Shaun Murphy or Stuart Bingham for a place in Sunday’s final.

“It was a tremendous atmosphere, and certainly up there with the top three I have ever played in or experienced,” said Trump, who came back from 5-3 down to beat Ryan Day in his opening match earlier this week.

“I felt in control at the end, as if I knew I was going to clear up. I made some good breaks from 4-3 down.

“I had to hang in there at the start when I was struggling, but towards the end I felt that if I could get my hand on the table I was going to score heavily.

“It’s a nice feeling to win another close one. It gives me confidence to do that when my back was against the wall.”