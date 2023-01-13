Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judd Trump rallies from behind to beat Barry Hawkins into Masters semi-finals

The 2019 champion had trailed Hawkins 5-4 in their best-of-11 last-eight encounter at Alexandra Palace.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 13 January 2023 20:00
Judd Trump won his quarter-final match at the Masters (Adam Davy/PA)
Judd Trump won his quarter-final match at the Masters (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Judd Trump escaped from the jaws of defeat to beat Barry Hawkins and book his place in the semi-final of the Masters.

The 2019 champion trailed Hawkins 5-4 in their best-of-11 last-eight encounter at Alexandra Palace.

But Trump, who earlier matched the highest break of the week with a 143, delivered a clearance of 107 in the 10th frame to set up a decider.

Hawkins was first to get among the balls, but Trump required just one opportunity to take a tense finale with a break of 81, securing his sixth semi-final spot.

Recommended

The 33-year-old will face either Shaun Murphy or Stuart Bingham for a place in Sunday’s final.

“It was a tremendous atmosphere, and certainly up there with the top three I have ever played in or experienced,” said Trump, who came back from 5-3 down to beat Ryan Day in his opening match earlier this week.

“I felt in control at the end, as if I knew I was going to clear up. I made some good breaks from 4-3 down.

“I had to hang in there at the start when I was struggling, but towards the end I felt that if I could get my hand on the table I was going to score heavily.

“It’s a nice feeling to win another close one. It gives me confidence to do that when my back was against the wall.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in