Judd Trump must fend off snooker’s old guard to win World Championship
Mark Williams, 47, and 46-year-olds Ronnie Sullivan and John Higgins complete the last four
It is the first time since 1999 that Mark Williams, Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins, all of whom turned professional in 1992, have reached the last four of the World Championship in the same year.
Between them, they boast 13 world titles, 36 ‘triple crowns’ – comprising the World and UK Championships and the Masters title – and a total of 93 career ranking crowns.
Judd Trump, who came on strong in his last-eight clash with Stuart Bingham, is the man charged with preventing the veterans strengthening their hold on the famous trophy.
