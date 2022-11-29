Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former world champion Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday.

Trump was applauded by opponent Mitchell Mann after potting 15 reds, 15 blacks and the six colours in the opening frame of their second-round match in Edinburgh.

It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022, having also achieved the feat in the final of the Turkish Masters in March and in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier this month.

Trump made a break of 62 in the second frame before winning it following a protracted safety battle on the colours.

The 33-year-old also took the third frame 67-33 and sealed his second consecutive 4-0 victory with a break of 107.

“I always enjoy 147s, they’re always super special to me and I could just feel the excitement when I made it,” Trump said in an interview with World Snooker Tour.

“It’s a venue I’ve never been to before, first time in Edinburgh and snooker’s not been here for a long, long time so I think for people to be able to come and watch live snooker is good enough, but to make a 147 is not something that happens in every tournament.

“For everyone to be a part of that I think everyone can go away with a smile on their face.”

O’Sullivan survived a fightback by Ben Woollaston to claim a 4-2 win and join Trump in the third round of a tournament he last won in 2000.

A break of 132 helped Woollaston reduce a three-frame deficit to just one but O’Sullivan responded with a match-winning break of 93 to reach the next stage.

Mark Selby whitewashed John J Astley 4-0 while recent UK Championship runner-up Ding Junhui was a 4-2 winner over Mark Joyce.