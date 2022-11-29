Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Judd Trump makes maximum 147 break in Scottish Open win over Mitchell Mann

It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022.

Phil Casey
Tuesday 29 November 2022 21:50
Comments
Judd Trump made a maximum 147 break in the first frame of his 4-0 win over Mitchell Mann (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Judd Trump made a maximum 147 break in the first frame of his 4-0 win over Mitchell Mann (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former world champion Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday.

Trump was applauded by opponent Mitchell Mann after potting 15 reds, 15 blacks and the six colours in the opening frame of their second-round match in Edinburgh.

It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022, having also achieved the feat in the final of the Turkish Masters in March and in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier this month.

Trump made a break of 62 in the second frame before winning it following a protracted safety battle on the colours.

The 33-year-old also took the third frame 67-33 and sealed his second consecutive 4-0 victory with a break of 107.

Recommended

“I always enjoy 147s, they’re always super special to me and I could just feel the excitement when I made it,” Trump said in an interview with World Snooker Tour.

“It’s a venue I’ve never been to before, first time in Edinburgh and snooker’s not been here for a long, long time so I think for people to be able to come and watch live snooker is good enough, but to make a 147 is not something that happens in every tournament.

“For everyone to be a part of that I think everyone can go away with a smile on their face.”

O’Sullivan survived a fightback by Ben Woollaston to claim a 4-2 win and join Trump in the third round of a tournament he last won in 2000.

A break of 132 helped Woollaston reduce a three-frame deficit to just one but O’Sullivan responded with a match-winning break of 93 to reach the next stage.

Mark Selby whitewashed John J Astley 4-0 while recent UK Championship runner-up Ding Junhui was a 4-2 winner over Mark Joyce.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in