‘Big lungs’ from Andy Murray has Rio raving: Tuesday’s sporting social

Judy Murray needed a stiff drink to get through her son’s epic battle with Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 17 January 2023 18:23
Comments
Andy Murray won an epic clash with Matteo Berrettini (Aaron Favila/AP)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.

Tennis

Andy Murray secured a famous win.

Rio was impressed.

But Murray’s mother needed to calm down.

Football

Beth Mead was thankful for the support she has received since her mum’s death.

Harry Winks finally made his Sampdoria debut.

Bruno Guimaraes vowed to make a swift return for Newcastle.

Gary Lineker made a dad joke.

Cricket

Luke Wright shared his travel tips.

KP was looking down.

Waqar Younis quashed speculation he was set to become Pakistan bowling coach.

Rugby union

Sam Warburton backed Warren Gatland’s Six Nations squad announcement.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was out on the slopes.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas and son had a high-level debrief on the Tour Down Under.

Cycling in the rain.

New togs for Mark Cavendish?

