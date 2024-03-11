The sporting weekend in pictures
The best pictures from a busy weekend of sport.
Liverpool and Manchester City split the points in a 1-1 draw as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola shared a Premier League touchline for possibly the final time, while referee Sunny Singh Gill became the first British South Asian to take charge of a contest in the English top flight.
Tottenham won a nervy penalty shootout to advance to the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history, England secured a dramatic Six Nations victory to deny Ireland a Grand Slam, and 18-year-old Ollie Bearman beat Lewis Hamilton on his Ferrari debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.