The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool and Manchester City split the points in a 1-1 draw as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola shared a Premier League touchline for possibly the final time, while referee Sunny Singh Gill became the first British South Asian to take charge of a contest in the English top flight.

Tottenham won a nervy penalty shootout to advance to the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history, England secured a dramatic Six Nations victory to deny Ireland a Grand Slam, and 18-year-old Ollie Bearman beat Lewis Hamilton on his Ferrari debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.