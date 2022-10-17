The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season as Mohamed Salah scored the only goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Anfield.

That meant Arsenal’s win at Leeds took them four points clear at the top of the table, while Chelsea won 2-0 at Aston Villa and Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle.

Away from football, England kicked off the Rugby League World Cup by thrashing Samoa, while Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight boxing champion by beating Savannah Marshall in London.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s action.