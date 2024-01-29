The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 win over Norwich in their first game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he will leave at the end of the season.

Manchester United survived a scare against League Two Newport to also advance, while non-league Maidstone pulled off the shock of the round with a 2-1 win at Ipswich.

Away from football, England’s cricketers pulled off a remarkable victory in the first Test against India, while the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVIII with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action