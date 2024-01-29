Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

It was another action-packed Saturday and Sunday in the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 January 2024 05:00
A food van with tributes to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
A food van with tributes to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool reached the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 win over Norwich in their first game since manager Jurgen Klopp announced he will leave at the end of the season.

Manchester United survived a scare against League Two Newport to also advance, while non-league Maidstone pulled off the shock of the round with a 2-1 win at Ipswich.

Away from football, England’s cricketers pulled off a remarkable victory in the first Test against India, while the Kansas City Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVIII with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in