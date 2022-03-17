Kalvin Phillips shares backstage snap with Stormzy – Thursday’s sporting social

There were also plenty of posts to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 17 March 2022 18:45
Kalvin Phillips and Stormzy (Richard Sellers/Ian West/PA)
Kalvin Phillips and Stormzy (Richard Sellers/Ian West/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 17.

Football

Kalvin Phillips met Stormzy.

Recommended

A huge boost for Leeds.

Jordan Henderson hailed in-form Liverpool.

David Seaman relived a special day.

Patrice Evra gave a press conference on his son’s bedtime routine.

St Patrick’s Day

Formula One

Sebastian Vettel was ruled out of the Bahrain Grand Prix with coronavirus.

Positive vibes from Lewis Hamilton.

[xdelx]

Lando Norris delivered a few donuts.

Charles Leclerc had his legs out in Bahrain.

Rugby Union

When in Paris…

Recommended

England turned the clock back.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in