Look at me now – Leon Edwards stuns Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Edwards is only the second Briton to become a UFC champion, following Michael Bisping in 2016.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 21 August 2022 08:04
Leon Edwards celebrates after beating Kamaru Usman (Francisco Kjolseth/AP)
Great Britain’s Leon Edwards claimed the UFC welterweight title with a stunning victory over Kamaru Usman in Salt Lake City sealed by a last-minute head kick.

The 30-year-old challenger had been on course for defeat at Vivint Arena before unleashing a left high kick in the final round that sent Usman crashing to the canvas.

Edwards, who lost to Usman in 2015, is only the second Briton to become a UFC champion, following Michael Bisping in 2016.

He said in his post-fight octagon interview: “I can’t put it into words. It’s been a long four years. They all doubted me, they all said I couldn’t do it. Look at me now!

“I’m from the trenches, I’m built like this. I go until the battle is done.

“I do it for everyone coming behind me. I told you it was possible. We can win a belt, from the UK. Look at me now. I told you I could do it.

“God is on my side. I said it all week, I felt like this is my moment. Everything that happened in the past – two years out, the pandemic, all of it. They all said I couldn’t come back and do it.

“There is no ring rust. Now look at me, the champion of the world. I was born in Jamaica with nothing, look at me now.”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter: “An amazing scene to witness! Huge congrats Leon! A real good, solid and dedicated mixed martial artist!

“The UK’s second only UFC champion! Incredible! Congrats mate!”

