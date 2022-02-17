Today at the Winter Olympics: GB guarantee a medal as Kamila Valieva falls short

Great Britain will escape a medal-free Winter Olympics after the men’s curlers reached the final on day 13 of the Games in Beijing.

There was also drama on the ice with Kamila Valieva falling to cap her controversial Games.

Stars of the day

Bruce Mouat and the GB men’s curlers will face Sweden for gold after guaranteeing Team GB’s first medal of the Games having beaten the USA 8-4. Leading 6-4 going into the final end the pressure was on but they held their nerve in Beijing on Thursday. GB women’s curlers won their final round-robin game against ROC 9-4 to book a semi-final against Sweden.

Fail of the day

Russian Olympic Committee’s Kamila Valieva falls during the Women’s Single Skating. (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Kamila Valieva fell several times to miss out on a medal in the figure skating. The 15-year-old, who controversially failed a drugs test before being reinstated, was in tears at the end of the individual event. She eventually finished fourth as the Russian Olympic Committee’s Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova claimed gold and silver with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto taking bronze.

Social media moment

Picture of the day

Russian Olympic Committee’s Alexandra Trusova during the Women’s Single Skating (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

What’s on tomorrow?

Britain’s Zoe Atkin goes in women’s freeski halfpipe while the curling medals start to be handed out. Ollie Davies marks his Olympic ski cross debut, Cornelius Kersten returns in speed skating’s 1,000m event and Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas go in the first two runs of the two-woman bobsleigh.