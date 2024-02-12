Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 12 February 2024 06:42
Tommy Townsend of Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift (PA Wire)
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

In the Premier League, title rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal all enjoyed wins over the weekend, with the Gunners thrashing West Ham 6-0 at the London Stadium.

And in the Guinness Six Nations, Ireland enjoyed an easy win over Italy as England edged past Wales and Scotland were denied a last-gasp win over France by a controversial refereeing decision.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

