Kansas City Chiefs edge thrilling season opener by inches

The Kansas City Chiefs began their quest for a third straight Super Bowl triumph by holding off the Baltimore Ravens by inches in their AFC Championship rematch.

The game came down to a video review after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found tight end Isaiah Likely for a touchdown as the clock expired.

But he was ruled out of bounds as the review spotted a toe landing on the end line to give the Chiefs a 27-20 victory.

The highly-anticipated season opener was delayed by 20 minutes as Arrowhead Stadium was struck by a lightning storm.

Baltimore jumped on top early, leading 7-0 in the first quarter as Derrick Henry ran in from five yards, but the Chiefs soon responded, rookie Xavier Worthy levelling the score in just five plays.

Harrison Butker landed field goals from 32 and 31 yards to give Kansas the lead in the second quarter, Justin Tucker responding to cut the half-time gap to 13-10.

Isiah Pacheco’s one-year touchdown run made it 20-10 after three quarters before Jackson, who three for 273 yards, responded at the start of the final period by finding Likely from 49 yards.

Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 291 yards and an interception, found Worthy for his second touchdown from 35 yards.

And after Tucker cut the gap to seven with a 32-yard field goal, the Chiefs’ defence closed the Ravens out of the end zone in three consecutive plays to squeeze home.