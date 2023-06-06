Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stars react as Saudi Arabian money makes waves – Tuesday’s sporting social

LIV Golf completed a stunning merger and Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad swiftly followed.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 06 June 2023 20:08
Karim Benzema, left, and Justin Thomas had Saudi Arabian moves to consider (John Walton/Richard Sellers/PA)
Karim Benzema, left, and Justin Thomas had Saudi Arabian moves to consider (John Walton/Richard Sellers/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.

Golf

A shock merger upended the sport’s world order.

Recommended

Phil Mickelson toasted the news.

But other players were not so impressed.

Football

Burnley were back in pre-season training early.

Karim Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid…

…and hello to Al-Ittihad.

Ander Herrera and Dejan Kulusevski hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Former Crystal Palace striker Mark Bright was celebrating his 61st birthday.

Manchester City signed Brazil midfielder Fernandinho from Shakhtar Donetsk 10 years ago today.

While 21 years ago…

The final countdown.

Cricket

Virat Kohli congratulated Man City.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was back on two wheels.

Recommended

George Russell admitted he wasn’t the best at giving the weather forecast on Sunday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in