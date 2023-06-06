Stars react as Saudi Arabian money makes waves – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 6.

Golf

A shock merger upended the sport’s world order.

Phil Mickelson toasted the news.

But other players were not so impressed.

Football

Burnley were back in pre-season training early.

Karim Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid…

…and hello to Al-Ittihad.

Ander Herrera and Dejan Kulusevski hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Former Crystal Palace striker Mark Bright was celebrating his 61st birthday.

Manchester City signed Brazil midfielder Fernandinho from Shakhtar Donetsk 10 years ago today.

While 21 years ago…

The final countdown.

Cricket

Virat Kohli congratulated Man City.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was back on two wheels.

George Russell admitted he wasn’t the best at giving the weather forecast on Sunday.