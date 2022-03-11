Rooney enjoys kickabout, Trippier still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from March 11.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 11 March 2022 18:01
Wayne Rooney enjoyed a kickabout on Friday (Barrington Coombs/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 11.

Football

Wayne Rooney enjoyed a kickabout with a hero.

Kieran Trippier was in Southampton in spirit.

Happy birthday to Didier Drogba.

Record scorer Karim Benzema was 309 not out at Real Madrid.

Cricket

There was a setback for Alex Hales.

Steve Smith was ready for the next instalment.

Virat Kohli looked forward to the Sri Lanka Test.

Golf

Ian Poulter unveiled his new invention – Speed Golf – at the Players Championship.

MMA

Conor McGregor lounged around.

Winter Paralympics

Billy Monger enjoyed some ice hockey action.

ParalympicsGB celebrated in Beijing.

