Rooney enjoys kickabout, Trippier still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from March 11.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 11.
Football
Wayne Rooney enjoyed a kickabout with a hero.
Kieran Trippier was in Southampton in spirit.
Happy birthday to Didier Drogba.
Record scorer Karim Benzema was 309 not out at Real Madrid.
Cricket
There was a setback for Alex Hales.
Steve Smith was ready for the next instalment.
Virat Kohli looked forward to the Sri Lanka Test.
Golf
Ian Poulter unveiled his new invention – Speed Golf – at the Players Championship.
MMA
Conor McGregor lounged around.
Winter Paralympics
Billy Monger enjoyed some ice hockey action.
ParalympicsGB celebrated in Beijing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.