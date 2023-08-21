The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England’s dream of lifting a first World Cup was dashed at the final hurdle after Olga Carmona’s first-half strike proved enough to secure Spain a 1-0 victory in Sydney.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where British team-mate Zharnel Hughes took bronze in the 100 metres.

In the Premier League, Brighton top the early table on goal difference from champions Manchester City after thrashing Wolves, while Everton slumped to the bottom following a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.