Katarina Johnson-Thompson to return from injury at British Grand Prix

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete at the British Grand Prix as she looks to prove her fitness for the Olympics.

The 28-year-old is due to line up in the long jump in Gateshead next Tuesday.

Johnson-Thompson suffered a serious Achilles injury at the end of last year and has only competed once in 2021, clearing 1.84m in the high jump at a low-key meet in Montpellier last week.

She was included in Team GB’s track and field team subject to demonstrating her fitness ahead of the Tokyo Games.

She said: “Training has been going well and I’m so pleased to be competing at a big event like the Muller British Grand Prix. I’m really looking forward to being out there in front of a home crowd who always generate such a great atmosphere.”

It is also Gateshead’s second Diamond League meet of the season with Dina Asher-Smith competing in the 200m before flying to Japan with the Olympics starting in under three weeks.