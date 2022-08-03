Jump to content
Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining

Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor is in second following the long jump on Wednesday morning.

Nick Mashiter
Wednesday 03 August 2022 14:26
Comments
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds a slender lead. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.

The defending champion is 122 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.

O’Connor posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.

It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.

The 29-year-old held an overnight lead of 109 points as she looks for a first major title since her World Championships victory in 2019.

