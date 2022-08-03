Katarina Johnson-Thompson retains heptathlon lead with two events remaining
Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor is in second following the long jump on Wednesday morning.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson holds onto a slim lead as she tries to retain her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title.
The defending champion is 122 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor after the long jump on Wednesday morning in Birmingham.
O’Connor posted a leap of 6.52m to earn 1014 points compared to Johnson-Thompson’s best effort of 6.33m.
It means Johnson-Thompson maintains a slender advantage ahead of the javelin, one of her weaker events, and the final 800m on Wednesday evening.
The 29-year-old held an overnight lead of 109 points as she looks for a first major title since her World Championships victory in 2019.
Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.
The Wolverhampton-born star won bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies