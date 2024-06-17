Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Katie Boulter won the Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 17 June 2024 05:00
Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England’s goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring England’s goal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

England launched their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half strike.

Katie Boulter won the Rothesay Open in Nottingham for the second successive year, while Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title after winning the Stuttgart Open.

Chris Billam-Smith successfully defended his WBO world cruiserweight title and at the T20 World Cup, England booked their spot in the Super 8s.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

