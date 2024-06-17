The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England launched their Euro 2024 campaign with a 1-0 win against Serbia thanks to Jude Bellingham’s first-half strike.

Katie Boulter won the Rothesay Open in Nottingham for the second successive year, while Jack Draper claimed his maiden ATP Tour title after winning the Stuttgart Open.

Chris Billam-Smith successfully defended his WBO world cruiserweight title and at the T20 World Cup, England booked their spot in the Super 8s.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.