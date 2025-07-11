Katie Taylor hails third Amanda Serrano fight as ‘highlight’ of career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Taylor described her third meeting with Amanda Serrano as the “highlight” of her career.

The 39-year-old Irish fighter weighed in at 135.8lb (61.5kg) ahead of defending undisputed world light-welterweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday night.

Taylor beat Serrano, who weighed in at 136lb (61.68kg), via unanimous decision in their last meeting in November, with all three judges awarding her a 95-94 victory.

After Thursday’s weigh-in, Taylor took the opportunity to praise Serrano as a “fantastic” opponent.

“It’s going to be an iconic night, we’ve put on two iconic fights already,” she said.

“Amanda is a fantastic champion, we have a lot of respect toward each other.”

Taylor also thanked her supporters back home in Ireland.

“You guys have been with me through the highs and lows of the sport,” she said.

“From the bottom of my heart, I love you all.”

The pair’s first meeting as a thrilling all-action contest at Madison Square Garden in 2022, which the Irish fighter won by split decision.

The rivals came face to face at a press conference on Wednesday, where Taylor told Serrano she was sick of the Puerto Rican’s “whining and complaining” about the results of their last two bouts.

“The only thing that matters is that I’m 2-0 against her,” Taylor told the press conference.

“I plan on staying unbeaten against her.”

During their last fight, Serrano received a bad cut above her eye in the fourth round, which was attributed to an accidental headbutt.

Taylor was deducted a point in the eighth round after repeatedly being warned against leading with the head.

When asked what she planned on improving in the latest rematch, Serrano said: “I’m gonna use my head, but not the way it was used on me.

“We’re going to be smarter, work smarter.”