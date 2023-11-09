Katie Taylor ‘aware of what is at stake’ in Chantelle Cameron rematch

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Taylor is confident things will be different in her rematch with Chantelle Cameron when she looks to set the record straight back in Dublin on November 25 .

Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career in May when Cameron retained her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles with an against-all-odds majority decision win at the 3Arena.

The 37-year-old Bray fighter feels she did not bring her best last time out on her Irish homecoming – something she is determined will not be allowed to happen again.

“I feel like this camp has been very, very different,” Taylor said.

“Mentally and physically, I feel a lot better going into this one and that is obviously a big deal.

“Everyone could say that I definitely was not at my best in the last fight. It was just a flat performance, so I am definitely looking forward to getting things right for the next fight.”

Taylor saw her perfect record in the paid ranks come to an end after 22 consecutive wins – and admits she is now facing up to a “must win” contest when taking on the unbeaten Cameron once again.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any extra pressure on me. I think with every single fight, there is pressure, so I can’t say I feel any more pressure,” Taylor said.

“But I do realise that this is a very, very important fight, probably the most important fight of my career so far, so I am aware of what is at stake here.

“But this is a position any professional boxer dreams of being in – you are headlining a huge show, all the belts are on the line again.

“So while I am very grateful, I do realise this is absolutely a must-win fight.”

Despite knowing what is on the line, Taylor is not about to contemplate a life outside the ring just yet.

“I’m not thinking that this fight is going to be my last fight and I’m not thinking of any other outcome other than a win,” she said.

“I feel very fresh, feel very good in the gym right now. I know I have a lot of fights left in me.”

Cameron had looked to move down to 135lbs for the rematch, and so challenge Taylor’s status as undisputed world lightweight champion.

However, the rematch, again at the 3Arena, will stay at 140lbs and so be for the Northampton fighter’s belts.

Cameron comes into the contest now with an 18-0 record.

Taylor, though, will not concern herself too much with what her opponent might bring to the table this time around.

“I don’t know to be honest, but I am going to be prepared for whatever comes my way,” Taylor said.

“I think she obviously has a high work-rate and she is always going to bring that to the table.

“She is obviously a very, very good fighter, an undefeated fighter and undisputed champion. It is going to be a tough fight regardless.”