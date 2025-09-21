Ella Toone hopes Keely Hodgkinson can celebrate with Man Utd’s fans once more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United attacking midfielder Ella Toone is optimistic childhood friend Keely Hodgkinson will return to Old Trafford with another gold medal around her neck.

Toone and England successfully defended their European title in Switzerland in July, and she hopes Hodgkinson can carry on a summer of English women’s success by adding a maiden world title to last summer’s Olympic 800m gold.

Atherton-born Hodgkinson, who has qualified for Sunday’s final, is a Red Devils supporter and even lived in a flat a stone’s throw from United’s Premier League ground, where she was the guest of honour following her Paris 2024 triumph.

“We know how good Keely is as an athlete,” Toone, speaking before the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, told the PA news agency.

“She’s done it before, she’s won big races, so definitely all of us from Tyldesley and Atherton will be rooting for her and wanting her to do well.”

Toone, 26, and Hodgkinson, 23, were both pupils at Fred Longworth High School in Atherton.

Hodgkinson inherited her devotion to United from mum Rachel, a decades-long season ticket holder. Attending matches was a mother-daughter bonding experience.

“I grew up with Keely,” added Toone. “She was in my brother’s year two years below me in school. We always got on because we were the sporty girls in high school.

“I’ve always supported her in her journey and she’s always supported me in mine. Hopefully she can come back with a gold medal and show it off at Old Trafford again.”

Hodgkinson and training partner Georgia Hunter Bell have both qualified for the women’s 800m final on Sunday at 11:35AM in the UK.