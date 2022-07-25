Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Keely Hodgkinson wins silver on final day of World Championships

Hodgkinson also won silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Nick Mashiter
Monday 25 July 2022 02:57
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships (Ashley Landis/AP)
Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships (Ashley Landis/AP)
(AP)

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships.

The 20-year-old adds to her Olympic silver medal from last year after running a season’s best of one minute 56.38 seconds in Eugene.

Silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain, celebrates after the final in the women’s 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships (Ashley Landis/AP)
(AP)

She was beaten to gold by the USA’s Athing Mu, who also took victory at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third.

Hodgkinson was ahead with 700m to go by 0.03 seconds but Mu rallied in the final 100m and managed to squeeze her British rival out just before the line.

Recommended

The medal is Great Britain’s sixth at the World Championships in America, which ends on Sunday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in