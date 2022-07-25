Keely Hodgkinson wins silver on final day of World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson clinched a gritty silver on the final day of the World Championships.

The 20-year-old adds to her Olympic silver medal from last year after running a season’s best of one minute 56.38 seconds in Eugene.

Silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, of Britain, celebrates after the final in the women’s 800-meter run at the World Athletics Championships (Ashley Landis/AP) (AP)

She was beaten to gold by the USA’s Athing Mu, who also took victory at the Tokyo Olympics last year, with Kenya’s Mary Moraa third.

Hodgkinson was ahead with 700m to go by 0.03 seconds but Mu rallied in the final 100m and managed to squeeze her British rival out just before the line.

The medal is Great Britain’s sixth at the World Championships in America, which ends on Sunday.