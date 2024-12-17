Luke Littler named Young Sports Personality of the Year after ‘changing’ darts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Darts sensation Luke Littler has won the 2024 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

Littler was also second in the voting for the main sports personality prize at the end of a year which began with him, aged 16, becoming the youngest player to reach the final of the PDC World Championship.

Finishing as runner-up to Luke Humphries, the historic run made Littler one of the most talked-about teenagers in Britain and he subsequently went on to be crowned Premier League champion and win the Grand Slam of Darts.

As he accepted his award at Tuesday’s ceremony in Salford, the now 17-year-old said on stage: “It goes to show how well I’ve done this year.

“But not only myself, (we) changed the sport of darts, all the other professionals, but I have played a big part in it.”

Asked about inspiring people, he said: “I know the amount of academies that have been brought up in different locations, how big the sport has got, tickets selling out for Ally Pally (Alexandra Palace, for the ongoing World Championship) in hours, and the Premier League, they sold out quick as well.

“It just goes to show how much I’ve changed it.”

Littler’s Premier League success made him the youngest ever winner of a PDC title, and his victory last month at the prestigious Grand Slam of Darts made him just the fourth player in history to win 10 trophies in one season.

As he targets World Championship glory, his earnings for the year have surpassed £1million.

Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown and para-swimmer Will Ellard were the other nominees on the young personality shortlist.

In the main sports personality voting, Littler finished behind Olympic 800 metres champion Keely Hodgkinson, wile England cricket star Joe Root was third.