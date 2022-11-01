Jump to content

Becks bakes and Haaland the Hulk – Tuesday’s sporting social

David Beckham and Kevin De Bruyne made the most of Halloween.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 01 November 2022 19:57
Kevin De Bruyne likened Erling Haaland to the Hulk (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kevin De Bruyne likened Erling Haaland to the Hulk (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1.

Football

Mr Incredible, David Beckham, was busy in the kitchen.

Kevin De Bruyne made a discovery.

Marcus Rashford bigged up Christian Eriksen.

Cricket

KP was impressed.

Golf

Jon Rahm got dressed up.

Boxing

Frank Bruno got to work in the garden.

American Football

Halloween greetings from Tom Brady.

