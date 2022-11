Becks bakes and Haaland the Hulk – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 1.

Football

Mr Incredible, David Beckham, was busy in the kitchen.

Kevin De Bruyne made a discovery.

Marcus Rashford bigged up Christian Eriksen.

Cricket

KP was impressed.

Golf

Jon Rahm got dressed up.

Boxing

Frank Bruno got to work in the garden.

American Football

Halloween greetings from Tom Brady.