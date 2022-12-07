Shaq’s pushed into a tree and Beckham pays a visit – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.

Football

Kevin De Bruyne marked Eden Hazard’s international retirement.

Gabriel Jesus was in good spirits despite his injury.

The England squad met a familiar face.

Gary Neville was looking forward to England’s World Cup quarter-final.

Jamie Carragher revealed his World Cup XI.

Bernardo Silva celebrated a memorable Portugal triumph.

Cricket

England celebrated their series success.

Harry Brook bumped into his life-size cutout.

Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal went flying.

Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz was preparing for a Las Vegas trip with Rafael Nadal.

While Jamie Murray was preparing to take on England.

Harriet Dart took a selfie.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed his end-of-season break.

Boxing

Sonny Bill Williams enjoyed some family time.