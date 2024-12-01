Kevin Sinfield starts latest MND fundraising challenge
Sinfield is aiming to run more than 230 miles in seven days across all four parts of the United Kingdom.
Kevin Sinfield was granted Royal approval as he set off on his latest epic mission to raise funds to combat Motor Neurone Disease on Sunday.
Having already raised over £10million for four previous marathon feats, Sinfield is aiming to run more than 230 miles in seven days across all four parts of the United Kingdom.
It is his first fundraising quest since his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow passed away at the age of 41 in June.
In a message on social media, the Prince of Wales told Sinfield: “What you and Rob have achieved has been incredible and it’s a very fitting tribute to his legacy, what you’re achieving again this week.
“I’m sure you’ll be running with him in your mind the whole way round.”
Sinfield was greeted by Merseyside football heroes Peter Reid and John Barnes before starting his first leg in the company of thousands of Father Christmases in the city’s annual Santa Dash.
After finishing the first leg in Wrexham, Sinfield will embark on a gruelling route from Gloucester to Hull on Monday.