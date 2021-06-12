Evra on the bagpipes and Westwood gets married – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 12.

Honours

Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Ebony Rainford-Brent and Kevin Sinfield were on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Football

Patrice Evra got behind Scotland.

England were ready.

As were other nations.

Kalvin Phillips felt the love.

Ian Rush brushed up on his Welsh footballing terms for Wales’ Euros campaign.

Notts County were enjoying the atmosphere in Devon ahead of their National League play-off semi-final.

A day out for Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

Enough said.

Alisson Becker was busy keeping.

Cricket

Sam Curran loved his Surrey outing.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was buzzing after Friday night’s French Open semi-final win over Rafael Nadal.

Johanna Konta got the job done.

Golf

Lee Westwood got married.

Hold on to your hats!

Formula One

F1 turned the clock back.

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a weekend away from the track.

Red Bull spent more time in the Czech Republic.

Rugby League

Hull KR were enjoying Korbin Sims celebrating a thumping win over Salford Red Devils.

MMA

Conor McGregor was in Cali.