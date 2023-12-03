Kevin Sinfield’s latest MND fundraiser passes £300,000 mark on ‘horrendous’ day

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Sinfield was rewarded for a “horrendous” day of running around Birmingham as his latest fundraising feat in aid of the motor neurone disease community breached the £300,000 mark.

Sinfield and his team overcame dismal weather conditions on the third day of his series of seven ultra marathons in as many days, starting at Alexander Stadium and finishing in front of a cheering crowd in Centenary Square.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain told the crowd: “With the weather we’ve had, it’s been horrendous, but we’ve got through and we’ve got here to the finish.

“We’ve seen some lovely people along the way, and we had a great send-off this morning. Wherever we’ve been we’ve had incredible support.”

Sinfield moves on to Edinburgh on Monday, crossing the Forth Road Bridge before heading around Holyrood and finishing at Murrayfield.

He will then move on to Dublin and Brighton before concluding with a route that takes him up The Mall in London next week.

Since starting his ultra-marathon quest in 2020, the 43-year-old has raised over £8million to help fund research and help those with the disease, and he has vowed he will continue to undertake his marathon quest until a cure can be found.

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, see https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield