Kevin Sinfield planning Old Trafford grand finale to MND challenge seven in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Sinfield has set his sights on the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford as the finishing line for next year’s fundraising challenge for motor neurone disease charities.

Rugby league great Sinfield declared “mission accomplished” after completing the final leg of of his 7 in 7: Together venture when arriving at Headingley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Over the past seven days the former Leeds and England captain has run seven ultramarathons – around 185 miles in total – to raise an additional £1.15million for MND treatment and research.

It was Sinfield’s sixth endurance challenge, having been inspired by his former Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow, who died in 2024 after living with MND for four and a half years.

He has now raised over £11m since Burrow was diagnosed with the muscle wasting condition in 2019 and the 45-year-old is planning a poignant end to challenge seven, which was Burrow’s shirt number.

“The first thing I did when I got on the coach last Sunday when we were on our journey down to Ipswich was to speak to Tristan, who plans our routes, to say to him, ‘next year this is what I want it to look like’,” Sinfield told BBC Breakfast.

“Can you start to work out distance over seven days and what that looks like – so that’s pretty much planned.

“We’re going to go a little bit earlier and the plan is to finish at the Super League Grand Final, which will be on October 3, and almost finish back where we started.

“The first challenge was in the north, in Leeds and Oldham where I’m from, but to bring it back to Rob and back to rugby league heartland… hopefully we’ll run right across the M62 and back to Old Trafford.

“The great thing is the momentum is getting stronger and better. We didn’t know how much fuel it would have left but someone’s thrown a couple of extra pieces of coal on there so we’re looking forward to next year.”