Kevin Sinfield on track to pass fundraising target in latest endurance challenge

Kevin Sinfield looks set to pass his £777,777 fundraising target heading into the final stage of his latest fundraising endurance challenge.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain was joined by England rugby union coach Steve Borthwick as he ran from Northampton to Leicester on the penultimate leg of the week-long ‘Running Home for Christmas’ series on Friday.

It is Sinfield’s fifth challenge in support of motor neurone disease charities.

He is running in memory of former team-mate and MND campaigner Rob Burrow, who died earlier this year at the age of 41.

Soon after completing the sixth of seven stages at Leicester Tigers’ Welford Road, where Sinfield previously held a coaching role under Borthwick, the total raised for the week stood at just over £728,000.

“It’s been a rough day, it’s been a big day,” said Sinfield upon arrival at the stadium. “Day six is often the most difficult because we know we’re not far from home, not far from completion.

“We’re a bit busted and a bit tired but thanks to everyone for showing up. It’s great to see so many people who are passionate about MND turn up and get behind it.”

The challenge is billed as ‘7 in 7 in 7′ as, on each of seven consecutive days, Sinfield and his support team are running at least seven blocks of 7km. Seven was the shirt number worn by eight-time Super League-winner Burrow during his Rhinos career.

The event started in Liverpool last weekend and has visited cities including Gloucester, Bristol, Belfast, Glasgow and Hull.

The final stage takes place on Saturday with Sinfield running from Old Trafford – scene of the Rhinos’ Grand Final successes – around Manchester and to his home area of Saddleworth.

Sinfield raised close to £10million for MND-related causes from his first four challenges.