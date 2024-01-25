On this day in 2008: Jockey Kieren Fallon handed 18-month suspension

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

On this day in 2008 six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon was banned from racing for 18 months after testing positive for a banned substance.

He initially failed a test following Myboycharlie’s success in the Group One Darley Prix Morny the previous August.

A B-test sample confirmed the original positive test for a banned substance and France Galop imposed the ban.

Fallon had previously served a six-month suspension imposed by France Galop for testing positive for a metabolite of cocaine in June 2006.

Speaking about the ban, he told the Racing Post: “It’s not a tragedy, you know. Far from it.

“There’s no doubt I’ll bounce back. It’s very silly of people to talk of retirement. I’m young at heart and have many years left.

“I’ll use the duration of the ban to get back on track, and when I do come back I’ll be stronger, both mentally and physically.”

He immediately launched an appeal against the ban which was heard the following month and subsequently upheld.

Fallon returned to the sport in September 2009 and made his return to action at Lingfield.