Verstappen crowned F1 champion, Ginola leaves castle – Sunday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples from social on December 12
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.
Formula One
Max Verstappen became world champion.
Carlos Sainz finished on the podium.
McLaren celebrated fourth for the season.
It was a day of goodbyes as drivers prepared to switch teams.
Ferrari honoured their 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen ahead of his final F1 race.
Honda also prepared to bow out of the sport.
Lando Norris was not going anywhere.
Mick Schumacher’s face said it all.
Cricket
It was a dream Ashes start for captain Pat Cummins.
Football
The castle journey was over for David Ginola.
Family time for Michael Owen.
Raheem Sterling was still celebrating his landmark.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.