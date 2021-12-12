Verstappen crowned F1 champion, Ginola leaves castle – Sunday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples from social on December 12

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 12 December 2021 18:06
Max Verstappen (left) and David Ginola (PA Wire/Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 12.

Formula One

Max Verstappen became world champion.

Carlos Sainz finished on the podium.

McLaren celebrated fourth for the season.

It was a day of goodbyes as drivers prepared to switch teams.

Ferrari honoured their 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen ahead of his final F1 race.

Honda also prepared to bow out of the sport.

Lando Norris was not going anywhere.

Mick Schumacher’s face said it all.

Cricket

It was a dream Ashes start for captain Pat Cummins.

Football

The castle journey was over for David Ginola.

Family time for Michael Owen.

Raheem Sterling was still celebrating his landmark.

