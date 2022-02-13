Heavy snow postpones Kirsty Muir’s second shot at Olympic medal
Officials took the decision to re-schedule the Briton’s event for Monday morning/
Kirsty Muir’s second shot at claiming an Olympic medal has been put on hold after heavy snow-fall caused the postponement of women’s ski-slopestyle qualifying at Genting Snow Park.
With no improvement forecast, officials took the decision to re-schedule the event for Monday morning, with the equivalent men’s competition pushed back to the following day.
The 17-year-old finished fifth in the women’s freestyle Big Air on Tuesday, raising hopes of a first British medal in her favourite event. Team-mate Katie Summerhayes was also scheduled to compete.
Conditions forced the cancellation of women’s downhill training, while 33 competitors – over one third of the field – failed to complete the first run of the men’s giant-slalom.
The heavy snow-fall, which also afflicted the capital city, came after a week of criticism of the conditions, with over one million metric tons of fake snow having been produced to line the piste of the alpine venue in Yanqing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.