Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 13.

Football

Bruno Fernandes showed his support for Marcus Rashford.

Phil Foden condemned the abuse sent to some of his England team-mates.

Manchester City reflected on the signing of Carlos Tevez, on this day 12 years ago.

Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker were proud to be named in UEFA’s Euro 2020 team of the tournament.

Maguire was also happy to be back with family.

Harry Kane received a warm ‘welcome home’.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a well-earned rest.

Holiday mood for Kai Havertz.

Happy days for Thomas Muller.

Memphis Depay was working hard.

Happy birthday, Che Adams.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Pre-season continues for Premier League teams.

Liverpool had some familiar faces back on the grass.

UFC

Conor McGregor applauded Sir Richard Branson.

Athletics

Adam Gemili was ready to roll.

Tennis

Roger Federer announced he will miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympics

Helen Glover and Max Whitlock were making final preparations for Tokyo.

Golf

Ian Poulter was Open to showing off his office for the week.

Boxing

Nicola Adams was striking a pose.