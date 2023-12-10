Jump to content

LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers make NBA history with In-Season Tournament win

James was named tournament MVP as the Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers in the final

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 10 December 2023 10:36
Comments
LeBron James helped the Lakers claim the first-ever In-Season tournament triumph

(AP)

The Los Angeles Lakers were crowned the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champions after a 41-point effort from Anthony Davis propelled his side to a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the final in Las Vegas.

Davis also had 20 rebounds, while LeBron James posted 24 points and 11 rebounds to help the Lakers become the first team to lift the NBA Cup.

James, now in his 21st year in the league, added to his extensive trophy cabinet by being named In-Season Tournament MVP.

Los Angeles led for most of the game, but Indiana responded to almost every Lakers run with one of their own to keep themselves within striking distance.

That all shifted late in the fourth quarter when the Lakers turned a four-point advantage into a 16-point lead and held on from there.

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who had been the central figure in the Pacers’ run to the final, was targeted by the Lakers’ defence from the jump.

He was restricted to 20 points but managed to add 11 assists, while Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench.

