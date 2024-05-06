The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Great Britain’s Lando Norris won his first Formula One Grand Prix in Miami as Ipswich ended a 22-year absence from the Premier League.

Celebrity Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran, who lives in Suffolk and sponsors the club’s shirts, filmed himself getting up early in Miami to join in with the celebrations as the Tractor Boys beat Huddersfield 2-0 on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland scored four as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal, Leicester held a Championship title parade, snooker’s World Championship final got underway and Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.