The sporting weekend in pictures

Ipswich and Leicester celebrated Championship success and Lando Norris ended his wait for an F1 win.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 May 2024 05:00
Ipswich’s Harry Clarke celebrates their promotion to the Premier League after a pitch invasion greeted the final whistle of their 2-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ipswich’s Harry Clarke celebrates their promotion to the Premier League after a pitch invasion greeted the final whistle of their 2-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s Lando Norris won his first Formula One Grand Prix in Miami as Ipswich ended a 22-year absence from the Premier League.

Celebrity Ipswich fan Ed Sheeran, who lives in Suffolk and sponsors the club’s shirts, filmed himself getting up early in Miami to join in with the celebrations as the Tractor Boys beat Huddersfield 2-0 on the final day of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Elsewhere, Erling Haaland scored four as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal, Leicester held a Championship title parade, snooker’s World Championship final got underway and Mystik Dan won the Kentucky Derby.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

