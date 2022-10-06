Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald selected for Track Cycling Championships

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald have been selected in a star-studded Great Britain team for the UCI Track Cycling Championships in France next week.

Olympic gold medallist Kenny has not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold but admitted afterwards she needed to take a break.

Kenny will be part of the British Cycling team in Saint Quentin en Yvelines though and joining her is Toyko 2020 madison partner Archibald.

Archibald was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a succession of injuries.

Two-time Olympic champion Archibald then saw her world turned upside down in August when partner Rab Wardell died but she will return to action at next week’s event.