Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald selected for Track Cycling Championships
Kenny had said she needed time off after the Commonwealth Games while Archibald will compete for the first time since the death of her partner.
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald have been selected in a star-studded Great Britain team for the UCI Track Cycling Championships in France next week.
Olympic gold medallist Kenny has not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold but admitted afterwards she needed to take a break.
Kenny will be part of the British Cycling team in Saint Quentin en Yvelines though and joining her is Toyko 2020 madison partner Archibald.
Archibald was forced to miss out on the home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a succession of injuries.
Two-time Olympic champion Archibald then saw her world turned upside down in August when partner Rab Wardell died but she will return to action at next week’s event.
